Seoul launches Climate Card tourist passes. May. 17, 2024 08:03. by 이채완 기자 chaewani@donga.com.

Tourists visiting Seoul will now have the option to use the Seoul Climate Card during their stay. This card will be available in one-day, two-day, three-day, and five-day passes, priced between 5,000 won and 15,000 won.



On Thursday, the Seoul Metropolitan Government announced the introduction of four types of Climate Card tourist passes, specifically tailored for foreign tourists and short-term domestic visitors starting in July. These passes will be priced at 5,000 won for a one-day pass, 8,000 won for a two-day pass, 10,000 won for a three-day pass, and 15,000 won for a five-day pass. Users of these passes will enjoy the same discounts as regular Climate Card holders, such as 50 percent off admission to attractions like the Seoul Science Center and Seoul Grand Park.



Starting in July, foreign visitors to Seoul can purchase a physical card from designated locations like the Seoul Tourist Information Centre at Seoul Tourist Plaza, the Myeongdong Tourist Information Centre, Customer Safety Rooms on Subway Lines 1 to 8, and nearby convenience stores around subway stations. After purchasing the card, tourists can recharge it at any subway station according to their travel schedule. Domestic tourists have the option to use either a physical card or a virtual card. Additionally, existing Climate Cards can be reloaded with tourist passes and will be valid from the same day of recharge. The regular Climate Card allows for use over 30 days, with the start date chosen within five days of recharge.



"We are introducing unlimited short-term passes for the first time in Korea," a Seoul Metropolitan Government official stated. "We aim to enable visitors to Seoul to freely access our world-class public transport system and enjoy the city's attractions without being burdened by transportation costs."



한국어