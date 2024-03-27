Paik Jong-won introduces Memorial Food, honoring war veterans. March. 27, 2024 07:45. by Hyo-Ju Son hjson@donga.com.

TheBorn Korea CEO Paik Jong-won will introduce his new brand, tentatively named Memorial Food, at Korea's Veterans Cultural Festival in June, a month dedicated to honoring patriots and veterans. The menu offerings of Memorial Food will reflect the rich history of Korean patriots and war veterans.



On Tuesday, the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs, alongside TheBorn Korea CEO Paik Jong-won, finalized a business contract at its Seoul regional office in Yongsan. This collaboration aims to proceed with successfully executing the Veterans Cultural Festival and promoting a culture of honoring patriots and veterans. Jointly initiated by the Ministry and TheBorn Korea, the project seeks to make the values and affairs concerning patriots and veterans more widely understood and appreciated.



The Veterans Cultural Festival is scheduled for two days in June at an urban park in Seoul. Under Paik's leadership, TheBorn Korea plans to introduce new menus to be sold at the festival and to attract food stand operators, whom they will train with recipes. Paik has been actively involved in projects related to the military and veterans' affairs. In January, he signed a business agreement with the Ministry of National Defense to enhance cafeterias in military bases. Having served as an undergraduate army officer commissioned in 1989, Paik managed military restaurants for high-ranking officers during his military service and has shown a keen interest in military and veterans' affairs.



