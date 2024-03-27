Business sentiment reaches 2-year high in April forecast. March. 27, 2024 07:45. by Do-Young Kwak now@donga.com.

The Federation of Korean Industries (FDI) announced on Tuesday that the April business survey index (BSI) forecast was 98.6, the highest in two years, which is the result of a survey targeting the top 600 companies based on sales.



If the BSI forecast of 100 or higher signals a positive outlook compared to the previous month. If lower than 100, it suggests a more negative outlook than the previous month. Although the April forecast was still below 100, the figure was the highest since May 2022 at 97.2.



BSI performance for March surveyed by FKI was 96.8. BSI performance reflects the actual economic performance experienced by the company. As expected, it was below the baseline of 100 but rose 6.6 points compared to the previous month (90.2), the largest increase since March last year (6.8 points).



"There is still room for corporate sentiment recovery, though it appears to be gradually improving with rising expectations for export improvement and economic recovery,” said Lee Sang-ho, head of the Economy and Industry Division at FKI.



