Vital low fertility policies should eliminate income criteria. March. 18, 2024 07:51. .

"We're long past the point where we can solve the low fertility issue with welfare policies."



In response to measures addressing low birthrates, a central government official recently emphasized the need to reassess income-based eligibility criteria, stating, “We must approach income eligibility from a different perspective.”



Online discussions have intensified regarding the policy of providing special loans to new parents based on income. As the annual income requirement is limited to 130 million won or less, some individuals have shared strategies for avoiding marriage registration or not putting their husband's name on the birth registration. Couples nearing the income thresholds have expressed frustration, labeling the situation “typical examples of bureaucracy.”



I completely agree that welfare policies need to be targeted to those who genuinely need them, rather than providing indiscriminate cash handouts to everyone. However, the issue of low fertility has surpassed the realm of welfare. Just as we abolished income thresholds for eligibility for infertility treatment, we should actively expand support to more people in essential areas. It's not a good idea to approach the issue with administrative criteria, such as income thresholds.



"I think it's divisive to categorize parents based on income," said a dual-income head of household in his 30s from Seoul. "I am not suggesting housing programs like granting mortgages. When it comes to childcare policies, support should be actively provided to everyone, regardless of income." Even Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, who advocated for selective welfare programs 13 years ago, putting his political fate at risk, has gradually abolished income criteria and even the requirement of residency in the city for more than six months for various support policies, in response to declining birthrates.



Seoul City Council Chairman Kim Hyun-ki emphasized the necessity of a policy shift at a New Year's meeting, stating, "Let’s eliminate income criteria for all birthrate policies."



There is no problem quite like low fertility for which we struggle to find solutions. Perhaps we are now facing the consequences of overlooking the issues scattered throughout this half-century life trajectory: marriage, pregnancy, childbirth, childcare, education, admissions exams, job seeking, and the marriages of our children. Since the end of last year, politicians have been making grand promises to boost fertility, and some companies have even offered to pay 100 million won for every child born.



Still, the total fertility rate for the fourth quarter of last year was 0.65, the lowest on record. Despite significant budgetary investments, fertility policies don't immediately translate into concrete results. Experts estimate that it will take at least five years, and possibly as long as 10 years, to see the effects of these policies. The same would hold true for abolishing income thresholds.



Disruptions in medical services are becoming more acute as doctors continue their walkouts in protest of expanding medical school enrollment, and with the general election less than a month away, the birthrate crisis is bound to take a backseat. However, the president and all other elected officials are responsible for the country's future and must continue to push for policies to address the demographic crisis. Our country has no future if we only pursue populist policies that deliver immediate results to voters in elections that are years away.



