Ulsan’s 3rd consecutive loss or Jeonbuk’s recapture?. February. 27, 2024 07:35. by Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com.

The 2024 season K League Media Day took place at The Plaza Hotel in Seoul on Monday. During the event, when Suwon FC coach Kim Eun-joong responded to the question, 'Please predict the game plan for this season,' by stating 'Top 3 and 9 others,' other coaches generally concurred. Incheon coach Cho Seong-hwan expressed, “If Seoul catches on well in the early part of the season, there will likely be a competition among three teams for the championship. The rest of the teams have similar strengths, so I think the game will be decided depending on the conditions on the day of the game.”



Jeonbuk, aiming to halt Ulsan's three-time winning streak, is focused on 'rebuilding a renowned team.' Despite being the team with the most K League victories (9 times), Jeonbuk finished 4th last year. “We will showcase an improved performance compared to last year,” Coach Dan Petrescu said, expressing confidence. “I am determined to win at least one cup to bring joy to our fans.” Jeonbuk, which ranked 7th out of 12 teams last year with 45 goals, bolstered its offensive capabilities by signing Thiago, who scored 17 goals, the highest in the league last season, along with Ulsan's Joo Min-gyu, from Daejeon.







Seoul has been identified as a potential 'breakthrough' team capable of preventing Ulsan from losing three consecutive times. After finishing 7th last year, Seoul hired coach Kim Ki-dong, renowned for his 'Ki-dong Magic' and successful stint in Pohang. The team also secured Jesse Lingard, a player from the Manchester United youth team in the English Premier League and the England national team, making Seoul a strong contender for the championship.



The professional soccer season for this year is set to span approximately nine months, commencing with the official opening match between defending champions Ulsan and Pohang on March 1 and concluding on November 23.

