Timothee Chalamet visits Seoul to promote new movie. February. 22, 2024 07:59. by Ji-Sun Choi aurinko@donga.com.

‘Korean fans might wonder, ‘what is the chocolate man from the movie ‘Wonka’ suddenly doing in outer space in ‘Dune’ (laugh)’? I believe Korea is a country with a strong passion and love for movies more than anywhere else. I would be happy if our film is received positively in Korea,” says Timothee Chalamet, Hollywood’s most prolific male actor in Hollywood today.



With his mischievous eyes, delicate facial lines, and curly hair reminiscent of Greek mythology, the 28-year-old actor exudes a ‘boyish charm’ and is captivating fans worldwide. Korea is no exception. The movie Wonka, which is currently shown in domestic theaters, topped the box office with over 2.6 million viewers. ‘Dune: Part 2’, in which Chalamet plays the lead role, will be released next Wednesday. Hail the era of Timothee Chalamet.’





Fans cheered, and cameras flashed when Chalamet appeared on Wednesday at the ‘Dune: Part 2’ press conference held at the Conrad Hotel in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul. “I am deeply grateful to be here, and I feel that my films have been as warmly received in Korea as anywhere in the world,” he said in a light blue jumpsuit from the Korean brand ‘Juun.J.'

