Son Heung-min: Being a great player and a good person is different. February. 19, 2024 07:44. by 김정훈 hun@donga.com.

"As a team captain, is it important to be around good people, not just great players?"



When Son Heung-min, who returned to Tottenham Hotspur after the Asian Cup, was asked in an interview by the club's channel Spurs Play, the captain replied, “100 percent yes,” adding, “Playing in the Premier League means you are a great soccer player. But being a good person is a different story."



In the interview, which the club released on Friday, Son said, “I had probably the toughest week of my life, and you (Tottenham fans) picked me back up, and I'll never forget it until the day I die.” Son Heung-min, who had been struggling with a poor performance at the Asian Cup and an altercation with national team player Lee Kang-in, said he was encouraged by the fans' hospitality after returning to Tottenham.



Korea’s national soccer team captain Son Heung-min went straight from Qatar to Tottenham after the team was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Asian Cup. He returned on February 11 against Brighton as a substitute in the match at Tottenham Hotspur's home stadium in London, England. “When I came off the bench and warmed up, everyone gave a big hand,” he said. “I was still sick after the tournament (Asian Cup), and it was unbelievable to see how they welcomed me back.”



Son called the support “a hug when you need it most.” “The Tottenham players and fans gave me a big hug as soon as I came back, and that's exactly what I needed,” he said. “It was a tough week, but everyone picked me up, so I'm back to being a positive Sonny again.”



