Power of French politics in producing a '35-year-old prime minister'. February. 17, 2024 07:35. .

The European press has been abuzz since the start of the year, closely following the rise of France's newest political sensation. At the heart of this fascination is Gabriel Attal, who, at just 35, made history last month by becoming the youngest prime minister in the annals of the French Republic. The media's scrutiny extends from the nuances of his preferred dark blue suits to the details of his past same-sex relationship, showcasing a level of celebrity that rivals even Prince William or the biggest names in pop music.



Despite his elite and bourgeois background - a point of contention for some, given his upbringing in comfort under the roof of a successful film producer and lawyer father, and his education at Paris's top private schools and the prestigious Sciences Po - Attal's popularity is undeniable.



His approval ratings, according to a recent Les Echos survey on the 1st of this month, stand at 32%, outpacing President Emmanuel Macron (25%) by seven percentage points and his predecessor, Elisabeth Borne, by 5 percentage points at the time of their respective inaugurations. It's a testament to the appetite for youthful vigor and reform in education that Attal represents, challenging the status quo of established politicians.



In a demonstration of his ability to meet high expectations, Attal's initial task post-appointment involved quelling the farmers' 'tractor protest'—a success attributed to his exceptional communicative prowess. Known since early in his career for his articulate public speaking, earning him the moniker 'the sniper of language,' Attal's strategy involves integrating common expressions from the labor and education sectors into his speeches. This approach aims to resonate with the populace, reassuring them of his attentiveness to their concerns—a notion further reinforced by his direct engagements in rural communities, shared in real time on social media.



Attal's appeal also lies in his candidness and relatability. He has openly shared personal trials, such as being bullied in school, and his past relationship with Stéphane Séjourné, now the Foreign Minister, reflecting a level of transparency rarely seen in politics. In an interview with a media outlet three years ago, he calmly acknowledged, saying, "Being born into a wealthy environment is a stroke of luck, and I recognize this fact."



The fertile ground of French politics, receptive to the energies and aspirations of the youth, has undoubtedly played a pivotal role in Attal's rapid ascent. His political journey began at 17 with the Socialist Party, which allows membership from the age of 15 - highlighting a stark contrast to the rigid age restrictions of political engagement in South Korea.



The French National Assembly's evolving demographic, with its members' average age decreasing from 54.6 in 2012 to 48.5 in the 2022 elections, signals a broader shift towards a younger, more dynamic political landscape. This trend, markedly different from the older average age of legislators in Korea, underscores the imperative for societies worldwide to embrace the transformative potential of young leaders such as Attal and Macron. Their forward-thinking approach to labor and education reforms is reshaping French politics and offering valuable lessons on rejuvenating political systems stuck in the past.



한국어