Sorrow of Poverty. February. 16, 2024 08:13.

A girl shunned by society due to poverty. Despite boasting exceptional sewing skills, she does not compete with others by adorning her appearance. But what good is such charm in this world? It values only flashy appearances, fancy attire, and pretty makeup. The tradition that marriage is difficult without a matchmaker for women has been ingrained since ancient times. Even in the "Book of Odes," a collection of Chinese poems from the 5th and 6th centuries BC, there are verses where women resentfully blame men, saying, "It's not because I delayed, but because there was no good matchmaker for you." This man was a poor rascal, but it demonstrates the necessity of a matchmaker even for a reckless youth.



This poem also focuses on the despair of a woman whose marriage prospects are dashed due to the absence of a matchmaker, rather than the sorrow of poverty. Whether the poet intended to portray a specific woman or merely heard rumors, there seems to be an implicit understanding between them. For a scholar aspiring to an official position, having a "good matchmaker" who could vouch for them was essential. The emphasis on the woman's "dignity and elegance" seems to be an attempt to connect it with the scholar's ideals. The two figures, struggling between pride and inferiority, are subtly overlapping.



