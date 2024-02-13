Hyundai expected to hit 100 million units in accumulated sales. February. 13, 2024 08:47. hee@donga.com.

Hyundai Motor Company is expected to surpass 100 million units in cumulative sales this year, 56 years since it first launched automobiles.



Since manufacturing its first compact sedan ‘Cotina’ at its Ulsan plant in 1968, the company has sold a total of 97,026,331 vehicles in the global market by last year. It is only 2.97 million units away from reaching 100 million units in cumulative sales. Given the company’s sales target of 4.24 million units this year, it is highly likely to achieve 100 million units within the year. If the monthly target (approximately 350,000 units) is consistently achieved, cumulative sales are expected to exceed 100 million units by September.



It took 28 years for Hyundai Motor to reach 10 million units in cumulative sales in 1996. With the rapid growth of overseas exports since then, the South Korean automaker has reached 100 million units over the last 28 years.



The model that sold the most was the mid-size sedan ‘Avante’ (15.13 million units), followed by compact sedan ‘Accent’ (9.95 million units), mid-sized sedan ‘Sonata’ (9.39 million units), mid-sized sports utility vehicle (SUV) Tucson (8.96 million units), and mid-sized SUV Santa Fe (5.78 million units).



Cumulative sales of Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Motors combined exceeded the 100-million-unit mark in 2016. This year, Hyundai Motor Company alone will exceed 100 million units sold. This record is achieved only by automakers with over 100 years of business, such as Volkswagen, Toyota, General Motors (GM), and Ford.



