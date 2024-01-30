Hangeul's beauty to be displayed on 53-meter long media wall. January. 30, 2024 07:47. sunrise@donga.com.

Starting from Thursday, unique media artworks with the theme of Hangeul can be viewed on the 53-meter-long media wall in front of the statue of King Sejong at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul.



Seoul City announced on Monday that it would hold a special exhibition titled 'Ai to Sejong' using artificial intelligence (AI) at the Haechi Madang Media Wall in Gwanghwamun Square from February 1 to March 31. In this exhibition, audiences can enjoy three pieces of media art on the theme of Hangul by three typographers active at home and abroad. The exhibition hours are daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and admission is free.



The works released this time combine the inherent characteristics of Hangul with AI technology that stimulates imagination. Artist Minbon’s ‘Breath' envisions a hypothetical situation in which a ‘young AI’ is taught Hunminjeongeum and the Korean language. The consonants and vowels of Hangul combine to create syllables, words, poetry, and prose, showcasing the beauty of Hangeul.



Artist Lim Seon-a’s ‘Celebratory Objects’ is a piece that centers on the theme of ‘celebration’ and utilizes AI to reconstruct texts and pictograms gathered from social network services (SNS), representing human records. Artist Moon Hae-won’s ‘Object of Space’ imagines the exhibition space as outer space. The Hangul typography in the artwork was created using three-dimensional (3D) modeling to capture the universe's evolving colors and the planet's texture.



This exhibition marks the final installment of the 'Hi Ai!' special exhibition that commenced in September last year. An official from the Seoul Metropolitan Government explained, “This event concludes a series of four media art exhibitions. Throughout the exhibition period, Paik Nam June’s homage exhibition ‘Ai to Art,’ which has been on display since November of last year, and citizen participatory content will be showcased together.”



“Through the Haechi Madang Media Wall exhibition, any citizen strolling around Gwanghwamun Square will have an opportunity to encounter media art in a friendly way,” said Design Policy Chief Choi In-gyu at the Seoul Metropolitan Government.



