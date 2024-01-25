S. Korea-Malaysia match at Asian Cup to determine next opponent. January. 25, 2024 07:51. by Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com.

South Korean national soccer team is gearing up for a crucial encounter against Malaysia in the third match of Group E at the Asian Cup. Team Korea is poised to reach the round of 16, and the identity of Korea’s next opponent hinges on the outcome of their triumph in the upcoming match.



While South Korea is tied with Jordan with one win and one loss, each accumulating four points, South Korea secures the second spot in Group E due to the goal difference. Twenty-four teams are divided into six groups, engaging in group matches. Teams that secure first and second positions, along with four out of the six teams finishing third in the group stage with a commendable match score, will advance to the round of 16. The team has accumulated sufficient points to guarantee a position higher than third place in the group stage.



The match's outcome against Malaysia will dictate South Korea’s next opponent in the knockout stage. A victory could see them facing Japan, the second-placed team in Group D. On the other hand, finishing second in the group would set up a clash against Saudi Arabia, the leader of Group F. In the event of a third-place finish, South Korea might encounter either Iraq, the top team in Group D, or Qatar, the host nation and leader of Group A.



