Beloved panda Fu Bao returns to China in April. January. 24, 2024

Everland’s star panda, Fu Bao, will return to China in early April. Minus one-month pre-quarantine period, visitors have less than two months to meet Fu Bao.



According to Everland’s website and social media channel on Tuesday, Fu Bao will be moved to the Giant Panda Conservation Research Center in Sichuan Province, China, in early April. The departure timing was decided considering the panda's characteristics, temperature, and local conditions after consultation with the China Wildlife Conservation Association and the Panda Conservation Research Center.



Viewers will be able to visit Fu Bao until early March. Per international regulations on wild animals, Everland will be monitoring Fu Bao in a separate area within Panda World. From this weekend, Fu Bao viewing hours will be restricted to afternoon hours only in preparation for the move.



“We will post details of Fu Bao’s return to China once the airline information is determined,” said Everland. “We are preparing programs along with customers to remember and support Fu Bao.”



