Trump urges voters: ‘Vote, even if you're sick as a dog’. January. 16, 2024 07:35. weappon@donga.com.

The 2024 U.S. presidential election, scheduled for November 5, will kick off with the Iowa caucuses on Sunday (local time). Initially, the first primaries for both the Democratic Party and the Republican Party were conducted in person. However, this year, the Democratic Party has shifted its primary method to mail-in voting. As a result, only the Republican Party will have its members assemble at 1,657 caucuses in the state to cast their votes for the candidate they support.



Former President Donald Trump, the leading candidate in approval ratings for the Republican Party, conducted a campaign rally in Indianola near Des Moines on the day preceding the caucuses. During the rally, the former president expressed confidence in achieving a landslide victory. Notably, unlike other candidates who emphasized their own policies and pledges, Trump concentrated on criticizing the Joe Biden administration.



Former President Trump sought support by stating, "I am the only candidate who will rescue Americans from President Biden's disaster." Notably, he seemed to consider the demographic composition of Iowa, where approximately 90% of the population of about 3 million people is white, and acknowledged his main support base among elderly white individuals. Trump emphasized, "You can't just stay at home. If you are sick as a dog, vote and die," essentially urging voters to endure the harsh weather conditions and make their way to the polls to cast their votes in his favor.



Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, both vying for the support that once went to former President Trump, are intensifying their last-minute campaigns and challenging the prevailing 'Trump trend.' Haley, in particular, asserted, "Chaos consistently accompanies former President Trump," as she appealed to the electorate to choose her over Trump, who is known for his strong rhetoric and demeanor. She highlighted her stances on economic, foreign, and security policies, emphasizing her commitment to creating a society where the middle class can thrive if she assumes power.



The Iowa State Caucus, often considered the ‘inaugural milestone’ in the presidential election, functions as a critical indicator for the overall electoral landscape. If the candidate leading the pre-caucus polls secures the top position, it reinforces the existing trend. Conversely, if an unexpected candidate claims victory, it generates significant attention and discussion. Consequently, there is speculation that a substantial first-place finish by former President Trump in Iowa could profoundly impact the dynamics of the general election against President Joe Biden, the presumed Democratic candidate. Some observers suggest that the outcome in Iowa may overshadow the results of subsequent Republican primaries in shaping the broader electoral landscape.



