1,969 daycare centers closed last year

Kim, a 37-year-old mother of two daughters residing in Seodaemun-gu, Seoul, encountered challenges in childcare while preparing for her move this month. She needed to enroll her eldest daughter in a 5-year-old class and her younger daughter in a 3-year-old class. Unfortunately, no daycare or kindergarten near her new home operated both classes simultaneously. Upon inquiring with nearby facilities, she received the response, "We initially offered both classes, but due to a decline in the number of children, the classes were reduced." The closest facility providing classes for the two daughters is a 15-minute drive away, but even there, all available slots are occupied, requiring Kim to wait. Currently on childcare leave, Kim had intended to return to work after the move to repay a loan. She is distressed that her plans may be disrupted.



According to the Korea Social Security Information Service on Friday, as of the end of December last year, the total number of daycare centers nationwide was 28,954, marking a decline of 1,969 from December 2022 (30,923). This indicates an average closure of 5.3 centers per day. Notably, this is the first time since 2006 that the number of daycare centers has fallen below 30,000 in the annual December survey. Compared to December 2019, just before the onset of the COVID-19 incident when there were 37,171 centers, the current count has witnessed a significant drop of 22% over four years.



The most fundamental reason behind this is the meager birth rate. Additionally, the rise in home childcare, driven by concerns about infection during the COVID-19 pandemic, has further impacted this decline. Consequently, a growing number of parents, such as Kim, face challenges in finding suitable childcare arrangements for their children. Experts express worry over a potential vicious cycle where the low birth rate results in the closure of daycare centers due to a diminishing number of children. This, in turn, may discourage young individuals from starting families, exacerbating the issue of low birth rates. Indeed, a survey conducted by the Low Birth Rate and Aging Society Committee in November last year revealed that the 'burden of childcare and education' (24.4%) ranked as the foremost reason for individuals not having plans for children.



