Samsung, LG showcase ‘Super Gap’ panel technology. January. 08, 2024 07:55. beepark@donga.com.

The two South Korean display giants, Samsung Display and LG Display, will release new panel technologies at CES 2024, the world’s largest home appliance and information technology exhibition, scheduled from Tuesday to Friday (local time) in Las Vegas. So much hype about the “Super Gap” technological prowess will differentiate the two giants from Chinese and other global competitors in the IT and vehicle display sectors.



According to the display industry on Sunday, Samsung Display will showcase its new technological innovations in an exhibition titled “All-in Innovative Tech: Paving the new journey.” One of the world’s latest technologies in its forthcoming exhibition lineup is the In & Out Flip, a foldable smartphone display that rotates 360 degrees. Unlike a typical flip product that requires another panel outside for checking out information when folded inward, this technology allows a single display to show information when the panel is folded, making products lighter and slimmer.



Titled “A Better Future,” LG Display focuses on large-sized OLED panels that go beyond the limitations of resolution and performance and next-generation vehicle display optimized for software-defined vehicles. The company said that it will demonstrate an upgraded META technology based on its 10 years of OLED technological advancement. LG Display boasts the brightest display among the existing OLED TV panels thanks to its technologies, such as maximizing light emission.



