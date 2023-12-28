Archbishop of Seoul shares his New Year's message. December. 28, 2023 08:35. by Chin-Ku Lee sys1201@donga.com.

Peter Chung Soon-taick, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Seoul, said in a New Year's message issued on Wednesday that deep groans resonate around the world hard hit by war and violence where we all are desperate for peace. “At times like this, we ask God to grant us peace. Each of us should contribute to greater peace where we already are,” he added.



“The path to a peaceful world we all yearn for is clear: forging closer relationships with God, neighbors, and ourselves; undertaking the mission by demonstrating the logic of the Gospel rather than the principles of the world; and promoting greater participation in a way that helps all of us in the world lead their own life,” he said.



