Lee Kang-in drives the win for PSG with 2nd assist. December. 22, 2023 08:35. by Bae-Jung Kim wanted@donga.com.

Paris Saint-Germain's Lee Kang-in wrapped up the year contributing to his team's victory with his second assist in Ligue 1.



In the 2023-2024 season match against Metz on Thursday, Lee Kang-in started and played the full 90 minutes, recording an assist in the 49th minute for Vitinha's opening goal. The versatile South Korean footballer, deployed as a left-sided midfielder in the first half, switched to the right wing at the start of the second half. In the 49th minute, Lee skillfully crossed with his left foot from the right corner of the penalty area, delivering the ball to Vitinha on his right foot with remarkable precision. PSG added two more goals in the 60th and 83rd minutes, courtesy of Kylian Mbappe's brace, sealing a 3-1 triumph. Lee Kang-in was substituted in the added time of the second half, making way for Goncalo Ramos.



Since his first assist in the league against Brest on Oct. 29, Lee Kang-in added another assist after seven games. In addition to scoring his debut goal in the league against Montpellier on Nov. 4, the Korean footballer now boasts one goal and two assists in the current season.



Addressing recent criticism from local French media, PSG head coach Luis Enrique defended Lee, calling him a five-tool player, and said, "Lee easily makes decisive passes. I highly value his versatility,” the head coach said. “He is a player who can play anywhere on the field."



In terms of performance ratings, Lee received the second-highest score of the day, with football statistics site FootMob granting him an impressive 8.3 points, following Mbappe (9.2 points) and Vitinha (9.1 points). Meanwhile, WhoScored.com awarded Lee Kang-in a score of 7.5, with Mbappe receiving 8.9 and Vitinha earning 8.3 points.



