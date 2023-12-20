Unwanted babies should be looked after. December. 20, 2023 09:08. .

Babies are precious, but not all babies are blessed at birth. Even today when birth rates are lower than ever, there is a growing number of unwanted babies being anonymously left behind in baby boxes. According to the police, the number of children being abandoned by their parents has reached 1,200 over the last ten years. Some children are not being fed or washed; they are neglected. The Dong-A Ilbo’s Hero Contents Team investigates children being abandoned and neglected under the title “Lost children without anyone to turn to.” In the face of the cold reality of the small children, the only message the team can afford to say is “I’m sorry.”



Yoo-joon, less than 100 days old, has been shifted to six locations since birth. He was born in a hospital, left in a baby box, moved to a temporary care center by the local district and municipal office, and currently stays at a facility for abandoned children. It would be best for his biological parents to return, but unless that happens, he could be either considered for adoption, foster care, group home, or stay at an orphanage. At least Yoo-joon has someone to look after. Hyeok-jae had been neglected by his single mom and her boyfriend and saved just before being starved to death. His older sister had died from malnutrition. Hyeok-jae, who has never had eye contact or communicated with his parents, has difficulty in speaking though he is four years old.



Reasons for child abandonment range from ‘fear of birth being known’ or ‘lacking child-rearing capabilities.’ Most abandoned children are born from single moms in their teenage years or 20s who had been abused in childhood. More than half of elementary-age children abandoned at birth and placed in baby boxes were found to be in psychological counseling. Many are emotionally unstable, with the absence of families and being looked after by foster families.



It is ideal for children to be brought up by their parents. Around 30% of parents who leave their children in baby boxes come back to retrieve the babies. Society needs to provide support for parents with unwanted pregnancies in childbirth and childcare and help them to be economically independent. It is the government’s responsibility to look after neglected children. Hyeok-jae is being cared for by a foster home. Contrary to his biological mother, who claimed that she couldn’t afford to give love because she hadn’t been loved, Hyeok-jae is loved by his foster family and helps them. As a society, we should set a good example so that all children can be loved, cared for, and learn how to love.



