Ruling party clashes over Han’s role as emergency response committee chairman. December. 16, 2023 09:05. 9dragon@donga.com.

Lawmakers from the People Power Party convened an urgent general meeting on Friday morning, engaging in a heated debate regarding the role of Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon as the head of the emergency response committee. While the party’s mainstream and leadership members advocated for inviting Minister Han to the committee, non-mainstream factions opposed it, questioning the viability of presenting “an avatar of President Yoon Suk Yeol” for the upcoming general election. As the party navigates a leadership vacuum following the resignation of Representative Kim Ki-hyun and gears up for a transition to the emergency committee system, challenges persist with conflicting opinions among lawmakers regarding the immediate appointment of the emergency committee chairperson.



During a confidential morning session, 18 lawmakers addressed the gathering, extending the meeting well beyond its scheduled duration of about two hours. The initial speaker, Rep. Kim Seong-won, Director of the party’s think tank, the Yeouido Research Institute, emphasized the need to instigate change with the emergency committee chairman at the forefront. He asserted, “To navigate this crisis, we must rally around Minister Han. Even if it requires substantial effort, we must invite him.” Supreme Council member Kim Seok-ki, a prominent pro-Yoon mainstream figure, expressed support, saying, “His background as a former prosecutor is acceptable, given his level of recognition and backing. His qualities set him apart from Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung who is currently undergoing trial.”



Despite the discussions, the People Power Party failed to reach a consensus during the general meeting on that day. As lawmakers continued expressing their views, floor leader Yoon Jae-ok reportedly acknowledged the challenges of making an immediate decision in light of the diverse opinions. He said, “Given the varied perspectives, it is difficult to reach a swift resolution. We will proceed by gathering further input from lawmakers through subsequent general meetings in the days ahead.” Due to the extended duration of the general meeting, the planned gathering of re-elected lawmakers at 11:00 a.m. was consequently canceled. The meeting was originally intended to strategize on overcoming the party’s crisis.



