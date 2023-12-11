Japanese PM plans a cabinet reshuffle to remove Abe faction politicians. December. 11, 2023 08:00. sanghun@donga.com.

Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun reported on Sunday that Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has decided to replace five of the Abe faction cabinet members and high-ranking party officials, including Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno. However, with Prime Minister Kishida's approval rating dropping to a low 20%, at which he is at risk of resigning, and the escalating scandal of slush funds from the Liberal Democratic Party, the reshuffling is considered difficult to address challenges facing the government.



The Abe faction was not successful in electing a successor for over a year after the death of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last year and collectively ran the leadership. The faction, known as the central faction of the Liberal Democratic Party that produced four prime ministers in the 2000s, has been known to have led hard-lined conservatives in Japan.



The Tokyo District Prosecutors' Office special department investigating the case said Abe faction politicians may have received 1 million yen (about 9.1 million won) to more than 10 million yen in slush funds. Reportedly, there are dozens of lawmakers involved. The Abe faction is accused of doling out excess funds from a political fundraising event to lawmakers.



According to the Yomiuri Shimbun, the Abe faction is facing a crisis defining its existence, with many viewing that their political career could end for good. The Asahi Shimbun even commented that “the administration has been paralyzed.” The Kishida administration and the Japanese political community are at a crossroads with an unforeseeable future.



