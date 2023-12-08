The 'Who Cares Wins' principle: A necessity for the AI industry. December. 08, 2023 08:56. .

The recent controversy surrounding OpenAI has once again affirmed that companies consistently prioritize profits, making it challenging to believe their claims of 'self-regulation.' OpenAI's board of directors considered CEO Sam Altman, who was fixated on AI developmentalism, to be a potential risk and notified him of his dismissal. However, faced with significant opposition from executives and employees, the board was surprised and promptly rescinded the dismissal.



It is said that the board attempted to oust CEO Altman because he had created a new AI model called 'Q* (Q Star).' According to foreign media, Q* marks the beginning of 'artificial general intelligence (AGI)' capable of solving elementary school-level math problems.



A company that successfully develops Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), an advanced form of artificial intelligence comparable to basic human intelligence, is poised to generate substantial profits. If a machine can process tasks at a level similar to humans while maintaining a lower cost, there is a strong likelihood that widespread adoption will occur, with many preferring machines over human labor. However, alongside the potential economic benefits, there are growing calls for stringent regulations due to concerns about job displacement and the potential loss of control over AI.



Nevertheless, it is debatable whether regulation alone can serve as a solution in a landscape where competition is already intense. How do we address the grievances of late entrants who argue that they cannot compete on a level playing field due to regulatory constraints?



Could guiding tech companies in the right direction involve fostering competition among various companies, allowing them to develop diverse products and services? This approach would empower consumers to make choices based on various options.



As technologies such as AI gain more users, their power and influence will increase. These dynamics serve as both a driving force for technology and a potential deterrent. Creating a business environment where AI solutions, intended for the benefit of a broad audience, attract more users could render companies that neglect social sustainability obsolete in the market.



Kevin Kelly, the founder of the American science and technology magazine 'Wired' and often referred to as the 'Guru of Silicon Valley,' stated in his book 'The World After 5,000 Days' that technology holds 51% good potential and 49% bad potential. Although this difference might seem subtle at present, he argues that over time, it will lead to significantly divergent outcomes. Kelly suggests that establishing a system where companies, by making even marginal efforts (1-2%) to utilize technology for the greater good, can prevent potential harm to humanity and foster prosperity.



