Hwang Hee-chan scores the season's eighth league goal. December. 07, 2023 08:43. by Hong-Gu Kang windup@donga.com.

Hwang Hee-chan of Wolverhampton Wanderers has netted his eighth league goal of the season to help his team break a two-game losing streak.



On Wednesday, the 27-year-old striker scored a goal with a right-footed shot from inside the penalty box in the 42nd minute of the 15th round English Premier League (EPL) match of the 2023-2024 season against Burnley FC, leading a 1-0 victory. With his eighth EPL goal of the season, Hwang has been tied for fourth place on the overall goalscoring list. He is one goal behind Tottenham’s Son Heung-min, who has ranked third.



With two assists, Hwang has double-digit offensive points in a season for the first time since his EPL debut in the 2021-2022 season. He had six offensive points (five goals, one assist) in the 2021-2022 season and four points (three goals, one assist) last season. This season, Hwang has 23 more league matches to play.



Hwang's goal helped Wolverhampton hold on for the win to snap a two-game losing streak. Wolverhampton came close to losing scores on several occasions, with reserve goalkeeper Dan Bentley, who came on in place of injured starter José Sa, making a number of saves.



Hwang played the entire match and was named Man of the Match (MOM) on the day. It was his second MOM award of the season, following his performance against Fulham FC in Round 13. Wolverhampton head coach Gary O'Neill gave Hwang a flurry of praises. "Everything about Hwang's performance was unbelievable. I hope he can continue to play like this for the rest of the season," O'Neill said after the game.



The Telegraph reported on the same day that "Hwang has become the team's new hero" and that Wolverhampton are in talks to extend his contract. Hwang's contract with Wolverhampton runs until 2026, and the club is looking to extend it further.



