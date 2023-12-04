World's first 'twin wheel' Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul. December. 04, 2023 08:00. sunrise@donga.com.

The world's first 'twin-wheeled' Ferris wheel with two intersecting rings will be built in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, as early as 2027.



The Seoul metropolitan government announced Sunday that it is pushing for the project to build the Ferris wheel 'Seoul Twin Eye' (tentative name) at Peace Park in Seoul World Cup Park in the Mapo district. In March, the Seoul metropolitan government announced that it would build a ring-shaped Ferris wheel in Sangam-dong as part of the 'Great Han River Project.'



Seoul Twin Eye is designed as a 180-meter-diameter Ferris wheel. It will be equipped with 64 capsules, allowing more than 1,400 people to ride at once. It is larger than the London Eye, a popular attraction in London, England (capacity 800 people). "The twin wheel-shaped Ferris wheel with two intersecting rings is the first of its kind in the world," a Seoul metropolitan government official said. "The two rings ensure safety against earthquakes and winds, and increase the number of simultaneous passengers to help improve economic viability."



Underneath the Ferris wheel will be cultural facilities such as theaters, exhibition halls, restaurants, and other amenities. There will also be a pond featuring a fountain show and a monorail that will connect the World Cup Stadium Station on Subway Line 6 to the Ferris wheel. Construction is expected to begin as early as 2025 and be completed by 2027.



The ‘Seoul Twin Eye Consortium’ (tentative name) is a consortium that includes the Seoul Housing and Urban Corporation (SH) and others. They submitted a proposal detailing the project to the Seoul metropolitan government on Wednesday. "We will ensure that the Ferris wheel becomes a major tourist attraction in Seoul by utilizing its unique original design and maximizing public benefits," said Hong Sun-ki, the future space planning officer at the Seoul city government.



