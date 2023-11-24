Haaland's heartfelt gesture for his former team. November. 24, 2023 08:16. hun@donga.com.

Erling Haaland, the prolific goal scorer for Manchester City in the English Premier League (EPL) and formerly associated with his hometown team from youth to professional debut, demonstrated his commitment to his roots. When the opportunity arose for his former team to advance to the first division, Haaland generously covered the cost of train tickets, totaling 13,100 pounds (approximately 21 million won), for the team's fans to support them during the away game.



On Thursday, international media outlets, including Reuters, highlighted that “Bryne FK, competing in the Norwegian second division, achieved a milestone by reaching the promotion playoffs for the first time in 17 years since 2006, presenting a chance for promotion.” The report noted, “Approximately 200 fans from Bryne FK planned to show their support for the away game. In a noteworthy gesture, Erling Haaland, the 'monster goal scorer' from Manchester City and former Bryne member, graciously covered the entire cost of the required train tickets for these dedicated fans.”



Erling Haaland, who began his football journey at six as a youth player for Bryne in 2006, marked his professional debut at 16, participating in 16 games. In a heartwarming display of loyalty, when the team he had grown up with earned the opportunity for promotion to the first division, Haaland promptly covered the expenses for train tickets, ensuring that the fans could be there to support the team he held close to his heart.



Following his professional debut, Erling Haaland made a notable move to Norway's esteemed Molde FK the following year. Subsequently, the 23-year-old striker showcased his talent at clubs including Salzburg and Dortmund before making a high-profile transfer to Manchester City last year. Haaland, distinguished as the top scorer in the English Premier League (EPL) last season with an impressive 36 goals, continues to dominate this season, leading the scoring charts with 13 goals in 12 games.



