Counsell takes over as manager of Chicago Cubs. November. 08, 2023 08:04. by Heon-Jae Lee uni@donga.com.

Craig Counsell, the former manager of the Milwaukee Brewers, is set to take the helm of the Chicago Cubs in a groundbreaking deal that has made waves in the history of Major League Baseball.



In a surprising move, Chicago parted ways with David Ross and unveiled the signing of Counsell to a five-year contract worth a staggering 40 million U.S. dollars. This decision follows Milwaukee’s victory in the National League Central, while the Cubs secured the second position in the NL but fell short of making it to the postseason.



It is worth noting that the Brewers and the Cubs are traditional rivals within the league. Counsell’s annual average salary of 8 million dollars over the next five years surpasses the 7.5 million dollars that Joe Torre, former manager of the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers, received in the mid-2000s. This marks a significant increase in Counsell’s earnings during his playing days. Notably, Counsell was known for his distinctive batting stance, holding his bat aloft at a considerable distance.



Counsell took the reins as the Brewers’ manager midway through the 2015 season, amassing an impressive record of 707 victories and 605 losses over a nine-year tenure. Under his leadership, the Milwaukee Brewers, a small-market team, achieved their highest number of victories in franchise history, making it to the postseason on five occasions. Before Counsell assumed the managerial role in 2015, the team, established in 1969, had only advanced to the postseason four times in 46 years.



Counsell’s contract with the Milwaukee Brewers ended this season, leading to a flurry of offers from various teams. He had interviews with the New York Mets and the Cleveland Guardians. Despite the Brewers offering an annual average salary of 5 million dollars in the hopes of retaining him, Counsell has chosen to embark on a new challenge with the Chicago Cubs, often considered a “big market team.” Fans and baseball enthusiasts eagerly await Counsell’s press interview, which is scheduled at Wrigley Field next week.



한국어