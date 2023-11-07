Korean Series begins today. November. 07, 2023 08:03. by Heon-Jae Lee uni@donga.com.

In the Korean Series, LG, which is competing for the top position for the first time in 29 years, will face KT. KT secured its spot in the playoffs with a reverse sweep, consisting of two initial losses followed by three consecutive wins. The Korean Series, a best-of-seven format, will commence on Tuesday. This presents a significant opportunity for LG, which secured a direct spot in the Korean Series by topping the regular season, to clinch a championship that has eluded them for an extended period. Meanwhile, KT is seeking to recapture the top position, aiming to repeat their overall championship victory in 2021.



KT Manager Lee Kang-cheol, aged 57, and LG Manager Yeom Kyung-yeop, aged 55, share a unique connection as they both graduated from Gwangju Jeil High School, although they completed their studies two years apart. Notably, from 2013 to 2016, when Yeom held the position of Nexen Manager, Lee served as the head coach, resulting in a four-year collaboration under the same leadership. This Korean Series marks the inaugural occasion where high school alumni, now both Managers, find themselves in opposing roles, facing each other in the competition.



During the regular season, LG had a strong record of 10 wins and six losses against KT. However, Manager Yeom expressed a cautious outlook at the Korean Series Media Day, which took place at Jamsil Stadium in Seoul on Monday. "While we achieved many victories, each game was challenging,” Manager Yeom said. “The Korean Series will present a different level of competition compared to the regular season."



The crucial factor in this series will be whether LG's offense can break through KT's starting pitching staff. LG topped the charts in team batting average (.279), team scoring (767 points), and team stolen bases (166) during the regular season. With key hitters such as Hong Chang-gi, the middle of the batting lineup featuring Kim Hyun-soo, Austin, and Moon Bo-kyung, as well as the lower part of the order with Oh Ji-hwan and Park Dong-won, LG's lineup is well-structured. The winning team, supported by closer Go Woo-seok, is also formidable.



However, KT has the advantage when it comes to the starting pitching staff. In this Korean Series, LG assembled a starting rotation of Kelly, Lim Chan-gyu, Choi Won-tae, and Kim Yun-sik, as their foreign pitcher Plutko had to return to the United States due to an injury. On the other hand, the KT starting rotation, consisting of KT Wes Benjamin, William Cuevas, Ko Young-pyo, and Bae Seong-seong, recorded 38 quality starts (seven innings or more with three earned runs or fewer), the highest among all 10 teams in the regular season.



Manager Lee emphasized, “LG has a powerful batting lineup with many skilled hitters. Therefore, our starting pitchers need to deliver extended performances.” Manager Yeom highlighted the importance of quickly neutralizing KT's starting rotation, stating, “Our success depends on how fast we can dismantle KT's starting lineup.” Manager Lee predicted that the series would extend to a decisive Game 7, while Manager Yeom expressed his desire to conclude it in Game 6.



