Goryeo bronze bell to be designated as national treasure. November. 01, 2023 07:57. always99@donga.com.

In a recent announcement by the Cultural Heritage Administration on Tuesday, the exceptional artistic value of the 'Buan Naesosa Temple Bronze Bell' (pictured), an antique Korean bronze bell, has earned it the designation as a National Treasure.



Standing at a height of 103 centimeters, the Naesosa Bronze Bell is the largest among the surviving bronze bells from the late Goryeo Dynasty. The inscription on the bell, called "Jujonggi," reveals that the bell was created by a skilled artisan named Han Jung-seo around the year 1222, weighing approximately 420 kilograms. Initially, it was dedicated to the Cheongnimsa Temple in Buan but was later transferred to Naesosa Temple in 1850 during the Joseon Dynasty.



The bell is adorned with three-dimensional decorations, including a dynamic depiction of a dragon (Yongnyu) at the top, giving the impression of a flying dragon, and lotus patterns on the shoulder. Its decorative and sculptural qualities are exceptional. Notably, the body of the bell exhibits balanced proportions and beautiful curves, garnering praise for its aesthetic appeal. The Cultural Heritage Administration described it as a "representative work that inherits the culture of the Unified Silla while effectively showcasing the characteristics of the Goryeo Dynasty."



