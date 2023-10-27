ROK-US navy forces conduct massive maritime exercise. October. 27, 2023 08:03. by Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com.

The South Korean Navy announced on Thursday that, since Tuesday as part of the "2023 Homeland Defense Exercise," a large-scale joint maritime maneuver exercise preparing for various maritime provocations from North Korea has been underway in the western waters off Taean County, South Chungcheong Province.



This exercise, which will run until Friday, aims to enhance the joint and combined operational capabilities to respond to enemy provocations and strengthen military readiness. The exercise involves over 30 warships, including the Navy's Aegis destroyer, "Yulgok Yi I," P-3 maritime patrol aircraft, AW-159 maritime operations helicopters, coastal defense units from the Army, combat aircraft such as FA-50 and F-4E from the Air Force, and Coast Guard vessels. The Navy explained that the U.S. Navy's maritime patrol aircraft and U.S. military assets stationed in South Korea, including Apache helicopters, are also participating.



During this exercise, South Korean and US forces conducted a maritime counter-special operations exercise (MCSOF) to rapidly detect and eliminate North Korean special forces infiltrating the northwest and the West Sea coast using hovercraft. North Korea operates a base in Goampo of Yongyon County, Hwanghae Province, near the Northern Limit Line (NLL) in the West Sea, with dozens of hovercraft capable of high-speed penetration at 70-90 km/h. Participating forces are also conducting local response and maritime interception operations against North Korean provocations in the West Sea NLL area.



Furthermore, South Korean and U.S. forces conducted realistic training to enhance their joint and combined operational capabilities through information exchange and practical maneuvers of major forces according to scenarios of enemy provocations, said the South Korean military. "We will strengthen our joint and combined operational capabilities to prepare for various maritime provocations and establish a resolute posture to respond immediately in the event of enemy provocations," said Adm. Hwang Jong-seo, the on-site commander and deputy commander of the Navy's Second Fleet.



