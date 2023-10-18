Texas secures seven consecutive postseason victories over Houston. October. 18, 2023 07:57. by Heon-Jae Lee uni@donga.com.

The Texas Rangers, which has advanced to the postseason as a wild card team, is confidently and eagerly pursuing its first World Series victory.



On Monday, in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series (ALCS) held at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, the team secured a 5-4 victory against the Houston team. Texas now boasts two consecutive wins, following a 2-0 victory against last year's World Series champions, the Houston Astros, the previous day. They are just two wins away from advancing to the World Series.



Texas fans believe that this year presents an opportune moment for their team to claim victory, primarily due to the remarkable momentum Texas has built. In the regular season, Texas posted a record of 92 wins and 70 losses, securing a spot in the postseason by finishing as the second-place team in the American League wild card race. In the wild card series, they achieved two consecutive victories against the Tampa Bay Ray, a team with 99 regular-season wins. Moving on to the division series, Texas overcame the Baltimore Orioles, which claimed the highest number of wins in the American League at 101, with a clean 3-0 sweep. By securing victories in both Games 1 and 2 of the championship series against Houston, Texas is potentially on a path to win all seven of its postseason games. If Texas wins Game 3, they will match Kansas City's record of eight consecutive wins in the MLB postseason, a feat achieved in 2014.



Texas has reached the World Series twice in 2010 and 2011, only to be eliminated by the San Francisco Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals, respectively. However, with the addition of 'big-game' pitcher Max Scherzer, acquired through a trade, expectations for their first championship victory are rising this year. Scherzer is set to start the third game, which will be hosted at home on Thursday.



