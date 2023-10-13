Actor Jo Hyun-chul debuts as director with ‘You and I’. October. 13, 2023 08:34. by Ji-Sun Choi aurinko@donga.com.

Actor Jo Hyun-chul’s words flowed deliberately and thoughtfully, each syllable imbued with profound contemplation. He spoke of words such as “consolation,” “love,” and “fear” in hushed, resonant tones. After seven years of dedication, Jo’s directorial debut of his first full-length film, “You and I,” is set to be released on October 25. Familiar for his role as Jo Suk-bong, the deserter in the Netflix series “D.P.,” he garnered significant attention. Notably, the film was invited to the “Korean Film’s Today and Vision” section of the 27th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).



In stark contrast to the poised Jo Suk-bong in “D.P.,” Jo Hyun-chul exuded an extraordinary calmness. He expressed his motivations for crafting this film with heartfelt sincerity. “I embarked on this film with the aspiration of providing solace to even one person,” he said. “Rather than fixating on the film’s potential popularity, my wish is that ‘You and Me’ will bring comfort to those enduring life’s hardships.”



“You and I” delves into the lives of high school students on the cusp of an eagerly anticipated field trip. Semi, portrayed by actor Park Hye-soo, finds herself helplessly giggling in the presence of her friend Ha-eun, starred by actor Kim Shi-eun. Se-mi gets upset when Ha-eun receives a phone call from a friend she does not know. Semi’s happiest moment is the daily bus ride with Ha-eun after classes, where they are enchanted by the glow of the sunset. As the long-awaited field trip approaches, Ha-eun sustains an injury in her leg. Se-mi, yearning to take Ha-eun to the field trip, endlessly persuades Ha-eun. The film masterfully navigates the intricate emotions of a high school student grappling with her first taste of love.



Jo employs a technique that intentionally blurs the boundaries between dreams and reality, life and death, and various forms of love. “I aimed to dissolve the lines separating you and I, dream and reality, past and present, love between man and woman, and love between woman and woman,” Jo said.



