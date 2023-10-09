“S. Korea produces films without fear,” says Luc Besson. October. 09, 2023 08:12. by Ji-Sun Choi aurinko@donga.com.

“South Korea has had the most lively movie industry in the world since 10 years ago. The country is playing the roles that France used to play in the movie scene.”



Filmmaker Luc Besson talked about the South Korean movie industry in a press conference on Saturday held in the Korean Film Council building in Haeundae-gu, Busan during his attendance at the 28th Busan International Film Festival with his new film titled “Dogman.”



“I feel like South Korean movies have been getting a push to go higher,” he said. “In particular, I have been paying attention to young South Korean directors propelling forward,” he added. “South Korea produces films without fear. That’s its strength,” he said on the reason why South Korean movies are so strong.



“Dogman” is the new film he produced four years after his last one. He is known for directing “Leon” and “The Fifth Element.” The new film is a story of Douglas, played by Caleb Landry Jones, who grew up in a cage to train fighting dogs by his father. The movie focuses on how an adult who experienced abuse as a child keeps his dignity. Amidst eye-catching action scenes, it includes reflection on humanism. “People are connected as one by the fact that all of us feel pain. I always ask questions on how humans escape from pain and move forward.”



