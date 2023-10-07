Supreme Court Chief Justice nomination rejected for the first time. October. 07, 2023 08:09. by Seong-Taek Jeong neone@donga.com.

The rejection of Lee Gyun-yong's nomination as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court by the National Assembly on Friday, with opposition parties, including the main opposition Democratic Party, deciding against the appointment, has brought the possibility of a Supreme Court without a Chief Justice into reality for the first time in 35 years.



The assembly decisively voted 175-118 against Lee's nomination as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Korea, with two lawmakers abstaining. The secret electronic vote concluded in just 16 minutes.



Supreme Court Chief Justice nominee should earn votes from a majority of the members present. However, the Democratic Party, with its 168 seats, chose to vote against the nomination, leading to its rejection. Rep. Yoon Yeong-deok, a spokesperson for the Democratic Party, placed the blame on the presidential office, asserting that 'President Yoon Suk Yeol's reluctance to engage in communication during the appointment of officials created this situation; he should have nominated someone that the National Assembly could agree upon.” Furthermore, six lawmakers from the minor opposition Justice Party also endorsed the motion's rejection.



“The motion's failure to secure confirmation was solely due to the unilateral opposition of the opposition party,” the President’s Office said. “It is deplorable that an upright and highly competent judge was rejected, resulting in an unprecedented, long-term vacancy within the judiciary.” The President’s Office has projected several months to nominate a new candidate.



