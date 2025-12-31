Global influencers showcase Korean brands at SeoulCon event

On the afternoon of Dec. 29, hundreds of beauty influencers from around the world gathered at Art Hall 2 of Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Jung-gu, Seoul, for the “K-Beauty Boost” event. Carrying the event’s signature pink bags, they lined up at booths operated by South Korean cosmetics companies. Influencers sampled products and beauty devices on-site, then uploaded promotional content to Instagram using designated hashtags to showcase the brands.The influencer fair, known as “SeoulCon,” was held at the DDP venue. The name blends the words “Seoul,” “content,” and “convention.” Launched in 2023, the event marked its third edition this year. The four-day gathering, which runs through Jan. 1, is set to host more than 3,500 influencer teams from 56 countries.● Experiential fair covering all K-content sectorsSeoulCon is organized by the Seoul Business Agency under the Seoul Metropolitan Government. K-Beauty Boost, held on the opening day, is a flagship program designed to connect 1,700 teams of social media influencers with small and medium-sized cosmetics companies based in Seoul. This year, organizers introduced a new initiative aimed at supporting entry into the North American market as part of efforts to accelerate the global expansion of domestic brands. Programs encouraging interaction between brands and creators were also expanded, including live makeup demonstrations and sessions in which influencers shared monetization strategies.Throughout the venue, influencer teams carrying cameras and tripods were a common sight. They recorded a wide range of content, from product unboxings to before-and-after comparisons in both photos and videos. English, Spanish and Japanese were among the many languages heard across the exhibition halls. Collectively, the 3,500 participating influencer teams reach a combined audience of 3.1 billion subscribers and followers across social media platforms.SeoulCon extends beyond beauty to encompass fashion, music, and other K-content industries. At DDP’s Design Lab, the fashion show “Runway to Seoul” featured small Seoul-based fashion brands, with models highlighting the distinct identity and aesthetic of each label. Additional performances, including ballet and live drawing, added variety to the program.On Dec. 30, the K-pop street dance competition “Street Force Seoul” was held, bringing together street dancers from 10 Asian countries, including Japan and Vietnam. A total of 44 finalists advanced to the stage and delivered competitive performances. The same day, the DDP outdoor plaza hosted “Random Play Dance,” drawing visitors who joined in dancing to popular K-pop songs. The evening concluded with a large-scale party for influencers.The event’s finale, the “SeoulCon World K-pop Festival Countdown,” is scheduled to run from Dec. 31 into the early hours of Jan. 1. K-pop artists including Dynamic Duo, Taemin, BIBI, and QWER are set to perform, offering a range of stages that will carry audiences from the final night of the year into the first dawn of the New Year.● Economic impact estimated at 166.5 billion wonSeoulCon spans not only beauty but also fashion, music, and other K-content sectors. At DDP’s Design Lab, the fashion show “Runway to Seoul” spotlighted small fashion brands based in Seoul, with models emphasizing each label’s distinctive aesthetic. The program also featured performances such as ballet and live drawing, broadening the event’s creative scope.On Dec. 30, the K-pop street dance competition “Street Force Seoul” was held. Street dancers from 10 Asian countries, including Japan and Vietnam, competed, with 44 finalists taking the stage. That same day, the DDP outdoor plaza hosted “Random Play Dance,” where visitors joined in dancing to popular K-pop tracks. The day concluded with a large-scale party for influencers.The grand finale of SeoulCon, titled the “SeoulCon World K-pop Festival Countdown,” is scheduled to run from Dec. 31 into the early hours of Jan. 1. K-pop artists including Dynamic Duo, Taemin, BIBI, and QWER are set to perform, offering a series of stages that bridge the final night of the year and the first dawn of the New Year.송진호기자 jino@donga.com