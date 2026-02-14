Choi Ga-on claims historic halfpipe gold in Milan

Choi Ga-on made history by winning South Korea’s first Olympic gold medal in a snow event at the Winter Games.The 17-year-old snowboarder scored 90.25 points to claim the women’s snowboard halfpipe title on Feb. 13 at Livigno Snow Park during the 2026 Milan-Cortina d’Ampezzo Winter Olympics in Italy.The victory delivered the South Korean team’s first gold medal of the Games and the nation’s first Olympic gold in a snow discipline. Born in November 2008, Choi is 17 years and three months old. She broke the record for the youngest Olympic gold medalist in the event, previously set by Chloe Kim of the United States at 17 years and 10 months during the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, by seven months.Choi fell on her second jump during the first run, landing face-first on the pipe. She remained down for some time following the crash. The impact appeared to affect her second run, when she was unable to fully execute her planned tricks.In her third and final run, however, Choi successfully completed five jumps featuring different entries and grabs. She was the only one among the 12 finalists to score above 90 points.In short track speed skating, South Korea’s youngest team member, Lim Jong-eon, 19, won a bronze medal in the men’s 1,000 meters in Milan on the same day.Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com