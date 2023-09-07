Talks of police conscription fall through. September. 07, 2023 08:26. .

Some background on what made the revival of conscripted police forces, which Prime Minister Han Deok-soo announced, was recently provided by a source within the ruling party.



In an address to the nation regarding countermeasures against heinous crimes made on Aug. 23, Prime Minister Han promised to consider restoring the conscription system of police forces positively. However, just one day after the announcement, the prime minister’s office tried to explain what his message meant by saying, “The prime minister plans to relocate the police to the forefronts, and consider reviving the police conscription system only if there is any need of additional forces.” It seemingly intended to correct his remarks on the system's return, which sounded highly likely, by even handing out supplementary materials.



If the prime minister says that he or she will put a plan “under active consideration,” it is typically interpreted as his or her determination to execute it. Prime Minister Han even stressed during his speech that the plan reflects the government’s strong dedication to making sure that citizens feel safe and secure in their daily lives.



Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup, as if he had intended to reverse the prime minister’s announcement of the revival of the police conscription system, said in a general meeting held by the National Assembly Defense Committee on Aug. 25, “The issue is never easily agreed upon. We have not discussed any details yet.” It was interpreted that the lack of military resources was a stumbling block to bringing back to life the system that had already been abolished.



The source within the ruling party explained that such discord concerning the plan that the prime minister himself announced is a result of power struggles within the government happening behind the scenes. He said, “A government personnel plan was recently released with many former officials at the Ministry of Economy and Finance appointed ministers and vice ministers. Since then, Prime Minister Han, who previously worked at the ministry in question, has become the target of jealousy among those afraid of his growing influence within the administration. Against this backdrop, one of the government’s powerful figures attempted to hold him back.”



Told of this detailed explanation, even with the involved person’s real name mentioned, an insider of the presidential office dismissed the information as an absurdly made-up story although he admitted that he also heard it earlier. Comparing the ongoing discord to factional strife that could have occurred back in the Joseon dynasty era, another source of the presidential office said, “As such, this implies all the ineptness witnessed from the announcement of possibly reviving the police conscription system to taking it back.



An insider of the prime minister’s office, who was asked to frankly share its internal opinions, avoided giving details, merely saying, “As Prime Minister Han said in a meeting of the National Assembly Special Committee on Budget and Account, it is too early to say that the idea of reviving conscripted police forces is completely discarded.” A source from the ruling People Power Party argued that the prime minister’s office found it perplexing that Police Chief Yoon Hee-keun clearly mentioned “8,000 forces” while attending the prime minister’s address to the nation. “We will talk to relevant agencies about drafting around 8,000 forces,” he said.



With all the finger-pointing within the government, the police were found frustrated, saying, “In such a severe situation where a series of hideous crimes poses a great threat to citizens, it only sounds like an absurd idea to push forward with restoring the system to an excessive extent just because of how the police organization is shaped.” “I have a lot to say, but I choose to be quiet,” he added.



All things considered, the talks of restoring the police conscription system, which was one of the countermeasures against serious crime issued determinedly by the government, are likely to end up fruitless. Policing measures are the linchpin of protecting life and property. Given its significance, the government should never fuel public mistrust again by reverting its own words and promises, which are prepared to improve policing and reassure citizens.



