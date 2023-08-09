Will Neymar leave PSG, too?. August. 09, 2023 08:21. hun@donga.com.

With Kylian Mbappe refusing to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Neymar (pictured) also wants to leave PSG and return to FC Barcelona, according to a series of European media. This is at a time when only four days are left before the opening of the French Ligue 1 in the 2023-2024 season on Saturday



French media Requipe reported on Tuesday that Neymar conveyed his intention to ‘leave this summer’ to the PSG board on Monday. Neymar wants to return to Barcelona in six years.” Neymar, who played for Barcelona, moved to PSG in August 2017. His contract with PSG runs until June 2025, with an option to extend his contract for another year. England's Sky Sports also reported, "Neymar wants to leave PSG this summer and return to FC Barcelona."



It is unclear whether his move to Barcelona will actually happen this summer as Neymar hoped. ESPN, an American sports media outlet that covered the same news that day, said, “It is not entirely possible that Neymar will return to Barcelona, but it will be a difficult deal due to (Barcelona club’s) financial problems.” Lionel Messi, who played for PSG until last season, also wanted to return to his home team Barcelona. However, the Barcelona club could not afford his high salary. Messi ended up joining Inter Miami of the American Professional Soccer League. At the time, Messi's contract with PSG was over, so Miami did not have to pay the transfer fee. However, as Neymar is a player with nearly two years left on his contract, clubs that want to sign him have to prepare a considerable amount of transfer fees.



한국어