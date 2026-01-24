Labor resistance threatens Korea’s humanoid robot future



Hyundai Motor’s labor union has openly opposed the deployment of humanoid robots on production lines, specifically targeting Atlas, the humanlike robot developed by Hyundai Motor Group. The union cited concerns that the robots could replace human workers, reduce employment, and weaken its influence. Critics warn that such resistance could hinder the growth of advanced industries vital to the economy’s future.



In a recent newsletter, the Hyundai Motor branch of the Korean Metal Workers’ Union said, “If robots are introduced, employment shocks are inevitable. Not a single robot can be brought onto the shop floor without labor-management agreement.” The statement followed Hyundai Motor Group’s unveiling of Atlas earlier this month at CES 2026, the information technology trade show in Las Vegas. Hyundai plans to build a mass production system for 30,000 units in the United States by 2028 and gradually deploy the robots across its manufacturing sites.



As Hyundai Motor and Kia compete globally not only with Japanese, German, and U.S. automakers but also with Chinese electric vehicle makers pursuing aggressive price wars, expanding the use of humanoid robots is increasingly seen as essential to maintaining price competitiveness. Atlas, estimated to cost roughly 200 million won per unit, is expected to handle work equivalent to that of two or three employees earning about 100 million won annually, potentially providing a substantial boost to manufacturing productivity. For South Korea, where labor shortages are intensifying due to low birth rates and rapid population aging, broader deployment of robots on production lines is becoming increasingly unavoidable.



Humanoid robots, together with autonomous vehicles, represent “physical AI,” bringing artificial intelligence into the real world. They are a future-oriented advanced industry that South Korea cannot afford to ignore if it hopes to retain its status as a manufacturing powerhouse. China is seeking to dominate the global humanoid robot market, projected to grow to tens of trillions of won within a decade, and is pouring massive government subsidies into its robotics companies to secure that goal.



As robots and artificial intelligence accelerate the replacement of even part of human labor, sweeping changes are expected across society and the economy. Observers warn that if narrow self-interest dominates during this transformation, national competitiveness could erode, companies may fall behind in global markets, and ultimately, even more jobs could be lost.

