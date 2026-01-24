Analyzing the political effects of Jang’s hunger strike



People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyuk ended his eight-day hunger strike, concluding a protest aimed at forcing the passage of two special counsel bills related to the Unification Church and alleged nomination bribery.



During the strike, Jang said he was prepared to “stake his life” and called on the Democratic Party of Korea to advance the legislation. Senior leaders of the Democratic Party, who hold decisive leverage, did not visit the protest site, offering not even customary expressions of sympathy. Negotiations between the ruling and opposition parties showed no significant change from before the hunger strike. Since the protest’s stated goal was passage of the bills, the outcome left Jang with little to show in concrete terms.



The assessment shifts, however, when viewed from Jang’s personal political standing. He had been facing a mounting crisis just before starting the hunger strike. After unveiling a party reform plan earlier this year, he stopped short of explicitly severing ties with former President Yoon Suk Yeol, drawing increasing criticism from moderate conservatives and centrist voters. The party’s approval rating, which has remained in the mid-20 percent range since Jang took the leadership according to Gallup Korea, fueled internal doubts about his leadership ahead of local elections.



More significantly, the party ethics committee’s late-night decision to expel former party leader Han Dong-hoon alienated lawmakers who had previously maintained a neutral stance. Senior legislators who had been critical of Han publicly said the expulsion went too far.



Jang’s hunger strike began as criticism over Han’s expulsion peaked. Some members of the pro-Han faction accused him of using the protest as a tactical effort to shift the political narrative. Regardless of his underlying motives, Jang ultimately projected an image of a consolidated conservative camp.



The group of younger, reform-minded lawmakers known as Alternatives and the Future, which had previously criticized Jang, voiced support for his hunger strike. Senior lawmakers who had opposed Han’s expulsion also stood by his side. Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon and Busan Mayor Park Hyeong-joon, both associated with moderate conservatism, visited Jang, along with all incumbent metropolitan mayors and governors affiliated with the People Power Party. Former lawmaker Yoo Seung-min, whose political line differs sharply from Jang’s, publicly joined hands with him, while coordination with Reform Party leader Lee Jun-seok became more visible. Former President Park Geun-hye visited the National Assembly for the first time in a decade.



Still, many caution against mistaking symbolism for substance. Support for Jang’s hunger strike, they argue, should not be conflated with backing for his political direction. In this sense, what comes after the hunger strike matters more than the protest itself. Core issues that fueled criticism of Jang—including a clear break with former President Yoon, party reform aimed at expanding centrist appeal, and the controversy surrounding Han’s expulsion—have merely been pushed below the surface rather than resolved.



Some lawmakers have already warned that favorable public sentiment could prove short-lived if no changes follow. They point to last December, when Jang successfully rallied lawmakers through a 24-hour filibuster, only to later alienate moderate voices by pivoting toward hard-line supporters, ultimately losing Kim Do-eup as the party’s chief policymaker.



By the time Jang regains his strength, a backlog of unresolved questions is expected to resurface. These include the fallout from Han’s expulsion, the anticipated verdict involving former President Yoon and Jang’s response, as well as concrete plans for centrist outreach and broader conservative unity. Whether Jang channels the energy from conservative consolidation toward reform and unity or uses it to satisfy his hard-line supporters is entirely up to him. He should remember, however, that his leadership has faced crises whenever he has pursued the latter course.

