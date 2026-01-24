Two sports legends meet before Milan-Cortina Games

Former volleyball star Kim Yeon-koung, 38, could hardly believe her eyes when she opened her Instagram direct messages. The sender was none other than former figure skating icon Kim Yuna, 36. Yeon-koung laughed as she recalled the moment, saying the message felt warm and approachable, complete with emojis, even though it was Yuna’s first time reaching out. Kim Yuna explained that she felt it was only natural to contact Yeon-koung first, as she is the younger of the two.On Wednesday, Yeon-koung posted a video on her YouTube channel featuring Yuna as a guest. Yeon-koung, who led South Korea to a historic semifinal finish in women’s volleyball at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, and Yuna, the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics women’s singles gold medalist, are celebrated figures in their respective sports. Despite their fame, the two had never met privately. Their competitive seasons rarely overlapped, and during Yuna’s years on the national team, figure skaters did not train at the athletes’ village, leaving few opportunities for them to connect.Yuna retired after winning a silver medal at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. She later served as a promotional ambassador for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics and appeared at the opening ceremony as the final torchbearer.Asked about life after retirement, Yuna said she has been enjoying a peaceful routine without specific plans. She added that even during breaks as an active athlete, concerns about training were always on her mind, and being able to rest without those lingering pressures has been one of the greatest benefits of stepping away from competition.The two also exchanged thoughts on each other’s sports. Yeon-koung said that if Yuna had played volleyball, she would have been well suited to the setter position, which demands constant strategic thinking. Yuna replied that volleyball players have exceptional jumping ability and would likely excel at the jumps in figure skating. Yeon-koung joked that seeing someone 192 centimeters tall attempt figure skating would be quite a sight, prompting laughter.The meeting was arranged to draw public attention ahead of the 2026 Milan-Cortina d’Ampezzo Winter Olympics, just over 10 days away. The idea originated with Yeon-koung and came together after Yuna agreed to participate.Yuna noted that while more sports now offer medal opportunities and the pool of elite athletes has expanded, public interest in the Olympics seems to have waned compared with the past. She reflected that in earlier years, when a single star athlete emerged, public attention felt more focused. She added that the 2026 Games will feature many outstanding athletes across a wide range of events and asked for continued interest and support.한종호 기자 hjh@donga.com