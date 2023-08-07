National prestige depends on how it addresses issues at World Scout Jamboree. August. 07, 2023 08:05. .

Following the British representatives, the U.S. group decided to pull out from the Saemangeum World Scout Jamboree early. The 4,400 representatives of the U.K. and 1,500 of the U.S. packed up and are heading to hotels in Seoul and the U.S. military base in Pyeongtaek due to concerns about health and safety from camping during a heatwave. Sixty-seven representatives from Singapore also left the campground. It is unprecedented that about 15 percent of participants withdrew early from the World Scout Jamboree.



While the representatives of other countries considering early withdrawal, including Germany and Sweden, decided to stay after meetings, the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea is barely limping along as the U.S. and the U.K., which sent the highest number of representatives, pulled out. The remaining Scouts will feel discouraged, looking at a half-empty campground. In addition, a male leader of foreign nationality entered a female shower room, which raised an allegation of sexual harassment. Participants were even more disappointed as the K-pop concert scheduled on Sunday was delayed until the morning of the day.



The South Korean government reported that the number of patients suffering heat-related illnesses is decreasing as the government is deploying full-scale measures to address the issue by providing air-conditioned buses and frozen bottled water and installing shades and pools. Additional 930 cleaners were deployed to improve cleanliness, and 90 tour programs across the country were developed to replace over 100 canceled outdoor activities. While it is a relief that measures to address the issues are being introduced, even though belatedly, it is a shame that such stopgap measures are finally being taken after concerns and criticism were raised by people across the world.



To address the issues at the event, the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism decided to open its temples as campgrounds and for temple stays for participants and companies are joining in the efforts by providing sports drinks and medical personnel. The government ended up getting help from the private sector, despite its budget of 100 billion won. It is also embarrassing that the ruling and opposition parties are having arguments over whose fault it is, with the ruling party claiming that the event was hosted ruing the Moon Jae-in administration and the opposition party criticizing the current administration’s indolent response.



Over 36,000 Scouts from 151 countries are still camping in the Saemangeum campground. There are five days lefts until the end of the event. The government should utilize its risk management capabilities to the maximum for the rest of the event to prevent any safety accidents. While those responsible for such poor operation should be held accountable, the government needs to revive the event according to its promise of “not disappointing a single Scout.” South Korea’s national prestige depends on it.



