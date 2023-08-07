Typhoon Khanun predicted to hit coast of South Gyeongsang. August. 07, 2023 08:07. doorwater@donga.com.

Typhoon No.6 Khanun, which moved from China to Okinawa, Japan, suddenly changed its track and is approaching the Korean Peninsula. If it strikes the coastal region of South Gyeongsang Province, including Busan, and Thursday afternoon, a storm with strong wind is expected. The Korea Meteorological Administration predicted that the typhoon will also affect Saemangeum in Buan County, North Jeolla Province, where the World Scout Jamboree 2023 is taking place.



The Korea Meteorological Administration announced a forecast that typhoon Khanun would arrive in the East Sea in the late afternoon of Wednesday. Based on the radius of strong wind, Busan, Ulsan, and South Gyeongsang Province will be affected from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday afternoon; Daegu, North Gyeongsang Province, and North Chungcheong Province until Friday morning, and Gangwon Province and Gyeonggi Province until Friday afternoon. Khanun, which caused casualties in Okinawa, is categorized as a high-strength typhoon at the moment, but it will be weakened to the medium level by the time it arrives in the Korean Peninsula. However, its maximum wind speed will still be 32 meters per second, which can blow up the roof and raises concerns about potential casualties and property damage. “The World Scout Jamboree venue is within the influence of the typhoon,” said the Korea Meteorological Administration. "The possibility of a storm cannot be excluded."



