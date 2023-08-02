Easy listening under three minutes are keywords to K-pop idol music. August. 02, 2023 07:45. beborn@donga.com.

“Easy listening and under three minutes” are words that describe current K-pop idol music. Such trends are well-represented in New Jeans' second mini album “Get Up,” which was launched on July 21. The song “Super Shy” fits such trends being slow in melody but combined with dance music.



BTS Jimin’s “Like Crazy,” which topped the Hot 100 for the first time as a Korean solo singer in April this year, as well as Fifty Fifty’s “Cupid,” which entered the Billboard Hot 100 for 18 trailing weeks, are also known for its laidback melody.



BOYNEXTDOOR, which debuted in May this year, also showcased easy and comfortable music. In their debut showcase, they introduced themselves as more associated with comfort rather than grandeur. Boy group RIIZE at SM Entertainment, scheduled for debut next month, also aims to share everyday emotions in their songs.



Songs are also growing shorter. “Super Shy,” the longest song in New Jean’s new album, is two minutes and 35 seconds, while “Get Up” lasts only 37 seconds. “Queencard,” by (G)I-DLE lasts two minutes 41 seconds, Jisoo of Blackpink’s “Flower” two minutes 53 seconds, while “Cupid” by Fifty Fifty at two minutes 54 seconds. All songs are under three minutes.



“Shorter songs appeal to the audience who listen more to streaming services and replay songs often. Songs are becoming shorter to cater to the younger generation who listen to a short section of the song with video,” said music critic Kim Do-heon.



