A car seat that rotates 90 degrees designed for the elderly. July. 29, 2023 08:12. chaewani@donga.com.

As people age, there comes a time when things once taken for granted no longer feel assured. It is a period when physical and mental limitations become more pronounced, making everyday tasks like sitting, standing alone at home, or meeting acquaintances outside challenging. This phase of life, known as the twilight period, entails living with age-related “disabilities,” and it is a reality that awaits everyone. How can technology contribute in such circumstances?



Japan, having entered a super-aged society before Korea, is an advanced country in the field of “senior tech.” During the Osaka Barrier-Free Expo in April of this year, numerous technologies tailored to the physical characteristics and lifestyle of the elderly were showcased. The event attracted over 30,000 visitors who had the opportunity to explore various innovative products, including a car seat that rotates 90 degrees outward, ensuring comfortable rides even for individuals with back or knee problems, and a tricycle for adults with lumbar support and footrests. Several technologies catering to elderly care were also introduced at the expo.



“Senior-specific technology will enable seniors to preserve their current quality of life and lead a dignified life," said Kim Young-sun, the head of the Digital New Aging Institute at Kyung Hee University.



