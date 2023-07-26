Jung Kook’s ‘Seven’ claims No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 Chart. July. 26, 2023 07:55. by Min Kim kimmin@donga.com.

Jung Kook, a member of BTS, has achieved a remarkable feat with his solo debut song “Seven,” soaring to the top spot on the prestigious Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. He became the second BTS member to achieve this milestone by reaching No. 1 upon entering the charts.



According to Billboard on Monday, “Seven” claimed the number one position, surpassing other popular tracks like Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” and Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night,” Upon hearing the news, Jung Kook took to Weverse to express his gratitude, stating, “Let’s go even higher!”



Billboard recognized this achievement as historically competitive, considering the strong fan bases of Aldean and Wallen in the United States and Olivia Rodrigo, who enjoys immense popularity among American teenagers. Despite such tough competition, Jung Kook’s “Seven” managed to clinch the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.



