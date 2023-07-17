If you live your day fully present. July. 17, 2023 08:06. .

“Sentences that we are drawn to and read now affect us in the future. Therefore, these sentences you are reading now will determine your future. If you read beautiful sentences, you are bound to become a beautiful person.” (The moment we spent together by Kim Yeon-soo)



I have a firm belief that what will happen in the future is caused by what is happening now. So I try not to miss fleeting moments in everyday life. As I have learned that a momentary choice can decide the course of one’s life, I try to remain cautious and am still dealing with the growing pains of the desire to take opportunities that come my way.



I entered the nursing department in college, a field disregarded by most male students, and became a nurse. I met my wife, who is also a nurse. I wrote eight books thanks to the lecture I came across by chance and have been given opportunities to communicate with many readers as a lecturer.



There are many reasons to read, but one common theme would be to understand something through text. You feel like you can be anywhere in the world through text – even in places that don’t actually exist. This is why those who write or read both seek beautiful things and hope to share a positive spirit.



We may not be able to accurately predict the future in this chaotic world, but we need to look into what we are looking at from where we are. If you are aware that a momentary choice can change your life, the choice will lead you to a better place. If you live your day fully present, you won’t have any regret, and the times in the past will be full of blissful happiness when you look back.



