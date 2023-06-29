Ohtani makes history with 2 home runs,10 strikeouts. June. 29, 2023 07:58. by Bo-Mi Im bom@donga.com.

When a starting pitcher strikes out 10 batters, it can be labeled a strong performance. When a batter hits two home runs in a game, it will be naturally called ‘excellent batting.’ Combine these two, and you get Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angles Angels.



Ohtani started the Los Angeles Angels' home game against the Chicago White Sox in Major League Baseball (MLB on Wednesday and pitched six and one-third innings, striking out 10 and allowing one run on four hits. At the batter’s box, he hit a pair of solo homers in the first and seventh innings to lead the Angels to a 4-2 victory. It was the first time Ohtani had recorded ‘multi-homers’ in a game he started. It was also the first time since the introduction of the designated hitter system (1973) that a starting pitcher hit multiple homers in an American League game.



Ohtani, who has become the MLB home run lead by hitting his 26th homer of the season on Tuesday, increased his season total to 28 as he secured his seventh win of the season, extending his lead over second-place Matt Olson (Atlanta) to three.



With Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, who beat Ohtani for the American League MVP last year, remaining sidelined by injury, more watchers expect Ohtani will be named the MVP this season again after 2021. Every time Ohtani hit a home run on the day, his fans at home chanted ‘MVP’ in unison. "I am encouraged by the fans' cheering. I want them to shout even louder," Ohtani said.



