You are right, but…. June. 14, 2023 07:54. .

When Dalai Lama first visited Europe in 1973, one youngster, who disliked the religious leader because he talked more about generosity and a good heart instead of the Chinese illegal occupation of Tibet, made a strong protest against Dalai Lama, saying, “I think you should talk more about Tibet. This is an extremely good opportunity for you to tell the world about suffering Tibetans.”



The Chinese army was killing and torturing Tibetans and annihilating the Tibetan culture. In the young man’s opinion, Dalai Lama should be speaking out against the Chinese brutality in Tibet. Dalai Lama agreed. However, what held back the religious leader from doing so was people who were coming at him with a “mistaken hope” that Dalai Lama could somehow lift the burden off them. “I have no such power. Even if I had, I am not permitted to add my burden on these people,” he said. Dalai Lama was reluctant to speak about the situation in Tibet because he was afraid to overload already devasted people with one more cross to bear. The young man inadvertently broke into tears at Dalai Lama’s altruistic words.



The young man, Lodi Gyari, later became the 80th Rinpoche of the Tibet Autonomous Region and a foreign minister of the Tibetan government-in-exile. When he was in negotiation with China, the Tiananmen Square protests and massacre transpired. The Chinese army was stomping unarmed students. Dalai Lama asked Gyari to issue a statement of unconditional support for the students. When Gyari raised objections to Dalai Lama’s command that this would make all efforts and negotiations with China in vain, Dalai Lama said as follows: “You are right. However, if I do not issue a statement, I will lose the chance forever to speak about freedom and democracy.” Dalai Lama chose to stand by the students, knowing that this would displease Deng Xiaoping and eventually ruin the Tibetan government’s efforts to gain independence. To Dalai Lama, Chinese students deserved his consolation and sympathy as much as the Tibetan people suffering under Chinese rule. Dalai Lama did not lose his dignity even though he was forced to leave Tibet and live in exile.



한국어