Gaining courage by standing together

There are three young and beautiful three women hiding between the rocks. The woman on the left, holding a sword, looks tense as she keeps watching. The woman on the right has difficulty standing up straight, perhaps she is hurt or ill. Who are these women and what are they doing?



James Sant was one of the most successful portrait painters of the Victorian era. Since joining the Royal Academy at the age of 20, he had participated in the academy’s exhibitions throughout his life, building a fine reputation. He spent 43 years as Queen Victoria’s Principal Painter since he was appointed at 51 until he retired at 94. He drew historical paintings but was most famous for his portraits of children and women. He sometimes drew allegorical paintings, including this painting titled “Courage, Anxiety, and Despair- Watching the Battle” (around 1850, photo). It is not a portrait of specific individuals but a personified painting of the three emotions.



Three women are hiding behind a rock as they watch a battle. The woman on the left symbolizes courage. She stands at the front as if she is about to lead the group. The woman in the middle indicates anxiety. Anxiety and fear hold her back. The woman on the right is so severely damaged that she cannot stand straight. She indicates despair. Though these women show different emotions, they appear very much alike, like twins. Perhaps these three mirror emotions in a single individual. A person who wants courage but is held back by anxiety and unable to do anything due to despair and helplessness.



Courage is the strength to do challenging tasks against fear. It is difficult to take courage on one’s own, but with the help of others, courage can multiply. In the painting, Courage holds the hand of Despair tightly, as if to show that she will not give her up. Despair can be overcome if there is at least one person who will hold your hand. Perhaps this was the message that the artist wished to convey.



