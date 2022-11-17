BTS nominated for three Grammy Awards, joining nomination list. November. 17, 2022 07:42. by Jae-Hee Kim jetti@donga.com.

World-famous K-pop star BTS has been nominated for the Grammy Awards for three consecutive years. It is on the nomination lists announced by the Recording Academy on Wednesday (local time) for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Music Video, and Album of the Year, which is one of the four most prestigious award categories in the upcoming 65th Grammy Awards. In 2020 and 2021 in a row, it was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance in recognition of “Dynamite” and “Butter,” respectively.



It has become one of the nominees for Album of the Year for 2023 thanks to its collaborative work with British band Coldplay in its 9th album, “Music of the Spheres.” In particular, “My Universe” is featured by the K-pop boy band with RM, Suga, and J-Hope joining as songwriters. The Grammy Awards nominate featured artists, producers, songwriters, and engineers.



“My Universe,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States last October, enabled BTS to join the ranks of nominees for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The boy band is on the nomination list for Best Music Video in recognition of “Yet To Come,” the title song of its anthology album “Proof.” Filmed in a U.S. desert to tell the boys’ story written for the past nine years, this music video was viewed more than 100 million times within 10 days of its release.



BTS wrote on its official Twitter account that it is the band’s great honor to get nominated for the Grammy Awards thanks to “Yet To Come” and “My Universe.” The 65th Grammy Awards will open in Los Angeles next February.



